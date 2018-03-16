Woman charged with drunken driving in crash that killed tow truck driver on I-495

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say they have charged a Lawrence woman with drunken driving in connection with a fatal crash on I-495 that claimed the life of a tow truck driver.

Shiina Dionne, 28, of Lawrence is slated to be arraigned Friday at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide, among several other offenses.

State police say Dionne crashed late Wednesday night into 41-year-old Daniel Coady, who was responding to a two-car crash on the southbound side of the highway in Andover.

Coady was loading one of the vehicles involved in the original crash onto his flatbed when police say Dionne a struck a disabled vehicle, pushing it into him.

Coady, a resident of North Andover, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Dionne suffered serious injuries.

Dionne’s arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)