Woman dies from injuries suffered in blaze at Amherst apartment building

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered in a fire at an apartment building in Amherst last week, officials announced Tuesday.

Mary Hebert passed away Monday at a Boston hospital after a fire ripped through the four-story building where she lived on Nov. 8, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the improper disposal of smoking materials is to blame for the blaze at 33 Kellogg Street.

About 60 residents were displaced by the fire.

