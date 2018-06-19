SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 12 hours may have gone by before a crash victim was found in Massachusetts.

Salisbury fire officials say they found a woman who lost control of her car and crashed into bushes off Interstate 95 in the town on Tuesday morning.

A Massachusetts Department of Transportation working at a rest area called in the crash. Responders found the women alive and conscious. The woman’s condition and identity is unknown. Salisbury is an hour north of Boston.

