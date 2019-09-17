Woman injured while fending off coyote from attacking friend’s dog in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman visiting Reading from the United Kingdom punched a coyote in the face while outside with her friend’s dog on Monday, leaving her with scratches on her arms and hands.

Jessica Jones was letting her friend’s dog out in the backyard of a home on Avalon Road near Whitehall Lane around 3:40 p.m. when she says a coyote snuck up from behind.

She did not notice the predator at first; however, Roxie, the miniature golden doodle, did.

“It was going after the dog, it wasn’t attacking me,” Jones said. “The coyote was behind me and I only found out because she barked at it.”

Jones said her first thought was to protect the dog, so she stuck her arm out in an attempt to keep the two animals away from each other.

She got a few scratches in the process but the coyote was determined so Jones threw a punch at it.

“I kind of like swiped at it, put my arm up and then punched it,” she said. “Then I grabbed the dog and hauled ass out of there.”

Jones’ injuries are not believed to be serious.

Grace Tully, the dog’s owner, says she is grateful that her beloved pet did not get hurt.

“That dog is my entire world,” she said. “I told my family that Jess was pretty cool and that they would enjoy having her come to stay but I don’t think any of us could have possibly expected how grateful we would end up being.”

Jones was forced to miss her flight back to London because she was in the emergency room getting a rabies vaccination.

Police believe Jones and the dog may have come across a previously unknown coyote’s den in an overgrown area of the yard.

“Our early investigation indicates that this coyote was acting in defense of itself and its pups, and so we do not believe there is any threat to the public,” Deputy Police Chief David Clark said in a press release. “We encourage residents to exercise caution if they’re walking in the area but emphasize that we don’t believe there is any cause for concern.”

Many people who live in the neighborhood say this is not the first time they have encountered coyotes in the area.

“About a month ago, I was out walking my dog and about four of them passed by us,” one resident said.

Reading police are working with the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game to determine if any further action should be taken.

The public is not at risk but police shared the following wildlife tips to avoid coyote encounters:

Secure your garbage

Keep your bird feeder areas clean

Protect produce and livestock

Feed pets indoors

Close off crawl spaces

Protect pets

