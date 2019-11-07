Woman seriously hurt by falling metal railing in North End files lawsuit against roofing contractor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who was struck and seriously injured by a falling metal railing in Boston’s North End in July has filed a negligence lawsuit against a contractor who she and her husband believe is responsible for the mishap.

Kimberly Frawley, 36, was walking with her 38-year-old husband and their dog in the area of 85 Atlantic Ave. around 8:30 a.m. on July 25 when the railing plummeted several stories and crushed her skull.

“She has had to deal with skull fractures, facial fractures, and fractures to her neck, which required multiple surgeries,” Frawley’s attorney William Thompson told 7NEWS.

Frawley and her husband have filed a civil lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court against Winthrop-based Corolla Contracting Inc., blaming the company for her “permanent” injuries, court documents indicate.

“Mr. and Mrs. Frawley are the ones who were injured and face a very difficult future but anybody walking by was subject to being injured by the contractors not following basic safety precautions,” Thompson said.

The lawsuit alleges that a basket attached to a crane hit the metal railing, causing it to topple four stories onto Frawley. Corolla had set up temporary metal railings on the building for workers on the roof, court documents indicate.

In a statement, Corolla Contracting said, “It is important to clarify that Corolla did not perform any of the work on the roof, further no Corolla employees were on the roof at the time of the accident or at any time. It is with heavy hearts that the incident led to the incredible loss.”

Following the incident, Boston Inspectional Services ordered the company to stop work on Atlantic Avenue, as well as six other sites in the city.

“The clients really want some accountability to make sure something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Thompson added.

Frawley is still recovering from her injuries and has yet to return home.

