Woman sought after dog attacked in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is on the mend Monday after being attacked Saturday morning in Peabody.

The dog, a Shih Tzu named Marcus, was attacked while the family was in its front yard.

“It’s painful to see him like this,” said the dog’s owner, Michelle Simmonds.

Jason Simmonds says he believes Marcus was looking under the fence when he was attacked, its face bloodied from the incident.

“I knew something was wrong when I heard him whimper shortly after the other dog started barking,” Jason said.

Peabody police released an image of a woman they say they want to talk to in connection with the attack.

Jason says he confronted the woman who was walking the dogs and said her dog attacked his.

“And she’s like, ‘oh no, nothing happened, they were just barking at each other,'” he said.

Jason rushed Marcus to the vet. Unfortunately, the dog lost his eye.

As for the woman, Jason says she left without leaving her information. The family has filed a police report and are showing neighbors surveillance images of the dogs an the woman, hoping someone will recognize them.

“I can’t ask for anything more,” Jason said. “You know, you have two dogs, so you understand if this were your dog, you know you would want that person to come forward and acknowledge that this happened. Apologize. You know, just be a human about it.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peabody police.

