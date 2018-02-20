Woman wanted for stealing from Bourne restaurant’s tip jar

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Bourne are asking for the public’s help in finding the woman seen on surveillance video stealing money from a restaurant’s tip jar.

Police said this happened at the Lobster Trap restaurant on Monday. Employees said they noticed money was missing and they checked the surveillance video, where they saw the woman reaching into the jar and helping herself to the money.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to contact them at 508-759-4420 ext. 212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)