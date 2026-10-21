STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed, going on day seven in the Matthew Farwell trial on Wednesday.

Farwell is charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child and staging the death to look like a suicide. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15 years old and was part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

Donya Holloway took the stand. Holloway joined the Stoughton police Explorers Program at same time as Birchmore.

Holloway said during testimony of Birchmore, “She can be oversharing at times. She was pretty. Always was willing to help others. I do remember [her] always being a willing participant in the program.”

Holloway said that Birchmore told her about her relationship with Farwell at the time and that she was upset because she wanted him on the birth certificate but he refused.

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