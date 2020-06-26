Woman’s body pulled from Merrimack River in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester, New Hampshire say the body of a woman was found Friday in the Merrimack River.

Crews responding to reports of a person in the water near the Interstate 293 overpass around 2 p.m. sent boats to canvas the area, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon arrival, emergency crews met up with a police officer who was on scene with the body and had pulled her ashore.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Manchester police and New Hampshire Marine Patrol are investigating the incident in accordance with the medical examiner.

No other details were immediately available.

