WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-oldis behind bars in connection with a triple shooting in Worcester that left three teens hospitalized, one of whom is fighting for his life.

A Worcester high schooler is fighting for his life after his family says he and his two sisters were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight.

Miguel Rivera, 17, was shot in the neck, according to his father, who spoke with 7NEWS. He says the bullet punctured a major artery and Miguel has already undergone a major surgery, with more to come.

Worcester police say Rivera and two other teens were wounded on Clarkson Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dozens of evidence markers littered the sidewalk as police conducted their investigation.

After an investigation, 19-year-old Jordany Alejo was arrested on three counts of armed assault to murder.

It’s unclear when Alejo will be arraigned.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

