WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ second-largest city has issued a “mask recommendation” as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.

A release issued by city officials noted that the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has reached its highest point since February, and have also seen spikes in the virus in tests of the city’s wastewater, leading to the decision to issue the recommendation.

The advisory “strongly” encourages residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, and also recommend that all eligible residents remain up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters, avoid crowded spaces when possible and get tested for COVID-19 when experiencing symptoms.

Since its 2022 low on March 12, Worcester’s seven-day daily average of new positive COVID-19 cases has risen steadily the past eight weeks to almost 129. Hospitalizations at the city’s hospitals have also increased, with the total number of COVID-19-positive inpatients currently at 72, with 11 in intensive care. To date, 534 Worcester residents have passed away due to COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)