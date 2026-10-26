MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested Friday for the rape of a child in the basement of a church in Milford in September, the Milford Police Department announced Monday.

On September 9, 2026, the Milford Police Department Family Services Unit began an investigation into the alleged rape of a child under 14-years-old. The victim reported to detectives that the suspect lured the victim into the basement of the family’s church in Milford, where the sexual assault occurred, according to Milford police.

Family Services Detectives said they received a warrant Friday morning for the arrest of Raul Feliciano, 63, of Worcester, in connection with the assault. He was arrested by Worcester police that afternoon before being transferred to the Milford Police Department for booking.

Feliciano is charged with rape and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

“To violate a child is among the most heinous of crimes. Doing so in a place of worship only further cements the depravity of this assault,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said in a statement.

Feliciano was released on $15,000 bail Friday. He is expected to appear in court later this week.

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