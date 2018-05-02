Worcester man found with Uzi facing weapons charges

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing a slew of weapons charges after members of the Worcester Police Department’s gang unit found four guns — including an Uzi — while executing a search warrant at his home early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Kevin Burke, 34, was arrested at his Stowell Avenue home about 6 a.m. after officers found an Uzi .22 caliber pistol, a Smith and Wesson .9mm caliber pistol, a Taurus .380 caliber pistol, a Casull .22 caliber pistol, four high capacity magazines, two pistol magazines and various caliber ammunition, police said.

Burke is facing four counts of possessing a firearm without a license, four counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, three counts of improperly storing a firearm and charges of illegally possessing a large capacity firearm, illegally possessing ammunition and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

