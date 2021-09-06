WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester community is mourning the loss of a police officer who died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Officer Iggy Garcia, who served 17 years on the force, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. confirmed Garcia’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Iggy’s family, friends and the members of the Worcester Police Department,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Worcester Police Department wrote on Facebook that Garcia “was an outstanding officer who cared deeply about Worcester, the city he grew up in. He made a tremendous impact on our neighborhoods through his work in the gang unit. Iggy was a role model for our youth and he worked tirelessly to bring opportunities to them as the Coordinator of our youth programs.”

“I can’t recall a day when I didn’t see Iggy smiling,” Chief Steven M. Sargent added. “His friends and especially his family brought him a great amount of joy. I witnessed this first hand when I coached his son Dezi.”

City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. also released a statement that read, “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Officer Iggy Garcia. He made a lasting impact on the City of Worcester, particularly in his efforts to create positive experiences for our youth. I extend my condolences to the Worcester Police Department on the loss of their friend and colleague, and I offer my thoughts and prayers to Officer Garcia’s family.”

Garcia leaves behind a wife and three children, Dezi, Lucia and Giuliana.

