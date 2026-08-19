WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are set to resume their search Wednesday for Karen Solomon, wanted for questioning in the death of an off-duty police officer at his home.

The district attorney said the man’s death was a case of domestic violence and that Karen Solomon may be armed.

Kurt Solomon, who spent three decades working as a police officer in Worcester, was found dead in the backyard of his Wildwood Avenue home on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for Karen Solomon, 58, who also lives at the home. She was last seen wearing pajama shorts and a tank top.

Authorities said she is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

Throughout the day, helicopters scoured the city and combed a reservoir off Mill Street by boat.

Solomon was last seen walking towards Wescott Street.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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