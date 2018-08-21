Worcester police searching for man who robbed gas station at knifepoint

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station clerk with a knife Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the Shell Station on Southbridge Street about 5:40 a.m. met with a witness who said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask had just robbed the store while brandishing a black-handled knife, according to a Worcester Police Department press release.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with an average build.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call the Worcester Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)