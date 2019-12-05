Worcester police seek help identifying suspect who robbed 7-Eleven

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last week.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Main Street learned that on Nov. 28 around 4:30 a.m. a male entered the line at the cash register and when the register opened he jumped over the counter to grab the money before fleeing the store toward Sylvan Street.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)