WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for a missing boy.

Rajabu Arabi, 12, was last seen near Crystal Park after leaving his home Tuesday afternoon with some friends, according to police.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

