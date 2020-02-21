Worker flown to hospital after getting stuck in conveyor system at Canton factory

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was flown to a Boston hospital after getting stuck in a conveyor system at a factory in Canton on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Destination XL fashion factory at 555 Turnpike St. around 7 a.m. found a worker caught in a conveyor belt, according to the Canton Fire Department.

The worker, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital after firefighters freed him from the system.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

No additional information was available.

The incident remains under investigation.

