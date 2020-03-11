World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.
In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases outside of China has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.
There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, according to the World Health Organization.
