World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.

In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases outside of China has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, according to the World Health Organization.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

