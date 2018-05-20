STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the four Stoughton High School students who were killed after a car they were traveling in slammed into a tree in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

A memorial was set up at the scene of the crash and continued to grow Sunday night.

Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eric Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton, Nick Joyce, 16, of Stoughton, and David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, were killed in the crash, which was first reported about 4:06 p.m. on West Street, according to a spokeswoman for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old driver of the car, whose name has not been released, is being treated at Boston Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown.

While addressing the media in front of the high school Sunday, Stoughton Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi confirmed all five teens were Stoughton High School students. Joyce and David were promising athletes on the football, basketball, and track teams.

“I’ve played with these kids since I was eight years old so, just hearing about the events that happened, you know, kind of a part of me left with them,” Matthew Hadley, a friend of the victims, said. “It’s just really hard right now.”

Calling the situation the “worst nightmare of any school administrator,” Rizzi said the high school would open at 12 p.m. Sunday for any students, faculty, and staff members who would like to come together to grieve. The school will be open as scheduled on Monday, she said.

In a statement, Rizzi said, “There are no words to articulate the impact of this loss.”

“To our students, I will say this: This is a shock and a trauma for our entire community. It will not make sense because it does not make sense. For students, especially those who know the classmates involved in the crash, you will likely feel confused, angry, and sad, and sometimes all at the same time. You are not alone in your grief and you should not feel alone,” Rizzi said. “Know that the adults in our community will feel the same way.”

David’s loved ones gathered at his home Sunday, leaning on one another during the difficult time. David’s mother, Solange Bell, said he was all about family.

“He didn’t have anybody who hated him, he had people that loved him,” Solange said.

Sarblah’s loved ones gathered at his home as well. “Eric was a very kind person, disciplined, and he will be missed,” Columbus Okai, Sarblah’s uncle, said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and East Bridgewater police.

