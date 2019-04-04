WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing charity donations and lottery tickets early Sunday morning.

The suspect walked into a Mobil gas station across from the Wrentham outlets around 3 a.m. and stole the items, police said.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.

