Wrentham police warn of Black Friday road closures

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you planning to visit the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Black Friday? If so, be prepared for traffic trouble.

Police in Wrentham are warning the public that all “alternate GPS routes” will be closed to shoppers and that roadblocks will be in place through Sunday.

“Don’t get mad when the police turn you away,” Wrentham Chief Bill McGrath said in a tweet.

McGrath said the only way to access the outlets will be by taking Exit 15 off of Interstate 495.

