BOSTON (WHDH) - A different kind of green monster will be stomping the streets of Boston this summer.

He’s been seen in cities like Tokyo and New York plenty of times, but the Bay State takes center stage in the new upcoming comic, “Godzilla vs. Boston.”

“Godzilla comes to Boston and, sort of, mayhem ensues,” said writer/artist Jesse Lonergan. “An experiment goes wrong and there’s a giant lobster created that attacks Boston. And Godzilla sort of comes to the defense of the city.”

The mutant lobster is far from the only recognizable Boston feature incorporated by writer and artist Lonergan.

“As many Boston landmarks as I could get in got destroyed in the process,” said Lonergan. “It’s just this very, very destructive sort of tourist ride through the city.”

That path of destruction blows through the Prudential Center, Fenway Park, the Common, and much more.

One scene that may be therapeutic for some, shows Godzilla pick up a green line train and wield it as a weapon.

“Maybe expressing some frustrations with the T coming out,” said Lonergan.

The comic book is part of a series, “Godzilla versus America.”

The monster has already been through Los Angeles and Chicago.

Lonergan, a Vermont native who used to live in Boston, explained why he likes exploring cities through the artform of comic books.

“There is this sort of instant appeal to it,” said Lonergan. “Like I just remember, you know, when I used to see it as a kid, I would just sort of be pulled into it… There’s also the possibility of looking into the page more and getting more out of it.”

He also touched on the pressure to make his drawings as accurate as possible.

"Especially with something like this, when I'm drawing Boston, getting the Prudential Center, to look like the Prudential Center,

