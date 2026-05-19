BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that the city will be partnering with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to give firefighters early access to cancer screenings and comprehensive care should they require it.

Wu said firefighters are two-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than an average resident because of the stressful work they do in the presence of flames and smoke.

In 2024, Dana-Farber partnered with the Boston Fire Cancer Foundation to give firefighters in the city access to early cancer detection services, treatment support, and care. Since then, the Direct Connect for Firefighters program has been helping firefighters across the country access free cancer screenings, catch diagnoses early, and receive support throughout their cancer journeys.

Wu said federal officials have pulled back some of the funding for that program, so now the city of Boston is investing $150,000 into the new partnership.

“This will help us increase the chances of catching a cancer diagnosis early,” Wu said. “It will help us deliver the resources and support needed to fight it, and to let our firefighters know we’ll always have their back just as they have ours.”

Dana-Farber also currently has a program that allows firefighters diagnosed with cancer to see a specialist in less than 48 hours.

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