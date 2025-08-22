BOSTON (WHDH) - The Trump administration said they are planning to send more ICE officials to Boston after Mayor Michelle Wu refused to remove Boston’s sanctuary protection status.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Wu to eliminate Boston’s sanctuary laws by Tuesday or risk losing federal funding.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said during a recent radio interview that Boston will be “flooded” with ICE agents.

“This is not the first time that I’ve made it clear that our residents expect us to take care of our city, and we know how to take care of our neighbors here in boston without the interference, coersion, intimidation, bullying, or threats from the federal government,” Wu said.

Boston first enacted sanctuary city policies in 2014.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)