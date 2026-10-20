BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered her second annual state of the schools address Monday night.

The mayor touted achievements including the district’s highest ever high school graduation rates, a drop in chronic absenteeism, and a rise in the ranks on state tests.

She also announced a plan to expand family programs to more schools over the next year.

“Each hub school offers dependable before and after-school care, and from there, they direct resources to whatever a neighborhood needs,” Wu said. “Some of our hub schools run food pantries and clothing swaps, others offer English classes for parents, or bring in a mobile grocery market. By the start of next year, we are growing the hub school’s programs to five new schools, each with full before and after-school programming.”

The mayor also promised to set five-year targets to imrpove attendance, test scores, early college preparation, and school safety.

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