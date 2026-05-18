HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Strangers came out to honor a hero in Hanson. Jon Bernard Arnold III, 98, passed away with no known living family.

The Hanover-Hanson Veteran Services put out a call ot the community to attend his funeral. One veteran said it was the right thing to do.

“We’ll never let one of our veterans pass without being honored and sent off with respect and dignity, the way that a veteran should be to their final resting place,” Joe Campbell said.

People gathered from near and far to pay tribute to the World War II veteran. They say it is inspiring to see people come together when it matters most.

“Just kind of reinforces that bond that regardless of how we help, we’re all on the same team, and trying to help our community and here for each other, whether we’re still in or used to be in,” David Patterson said.

“It makes me feel proud, very proud of our country, proud of our community, and all of the people who are here today who don’t even know this man, who are willing to take time out of their busy lives to support our veteran,” Donna Brown said.

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