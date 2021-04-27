YMCA of Central Mass. donates 1 million meals during pandemic

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - With the steadfast help of volunteers, the YMCA of Central Massachusetts has delivered more than 1 million meals to Worcester students during the pandemic, YMCA leaders said.

When cafeterias closed during the switch to remote learning, many families no longer had access to crucial school-provided meals, So the YMCA began bringing meals directly to families, recently hitting seven figures for deliveries.

“There were people that needed to receive meals and we wanted to find a way to how we do that. and the way we approached it was that we had vans and we had volunteers,” said David Connell, president and CEO of YMCA Central Massachusetts. “We had a community around us, and we took all the resources that we needed, and worked together in doing so.”

