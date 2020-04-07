‘You are the true heroes’: Bruins legend Bobby Orr pens moving letter to healthcare workers at Mass. General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr recently penned a moving message to all of the healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients at Massachusetts General Hospital, calling them “true heroes” for all that they’ve done in their fight against the potentially deadly and highly contagious disease.

RELATED: MGH nurses assigned to sickest coronavirus patients share powerful message, make desperate plea to public for help

The longtime Bruins blueliner shared words of encouragement for all of the workers who wake up each day with the hope of making a profound difference despite the grim, dire, and frightening sight of scores of virus patients in the hospital’s emergency room and intensive care unit. Orr also thanked the workers for the vital role they have played in battling the pandemic.

“You are the true heroes that I personally look up to and you are constantly on my mind. This virus is no game, so we need real-life heroes to step up and bring it under control. Thankfully, that is exactly what you are doing,” Orr wrote in the letter.

As of Monday afternoon, the virus had infected nearly 14,000 Bay State residents, while leaving 260 people dead.

The NHL Hall of Famer’s full letter reads as follows:

This message is for everybody currently on the front lines at Mass General, doing what you all do so well. Thank you to the physicians, nurses, technicians, custodians, administrators, supply handlers—everyone there who is contributing in these unprecedented times. The battle against COVID-19 could never be managed without your tireless dedication, and please know that the people you serve understand your commitment, and we do not take it for granted. This pandemic has yet against demonstrated what everyone at Mass General is made of as you go about your daily routines. You are not only saving lives at your wonderful facilities—but you are also protecting so many more people beyond your hospital walls as a function of your best efforts. It strikes me that the word “hero” is often used to describe athletes in our society, but in my eyes, YOU are the true heroes that I personally look up to and you are constantly on my mind. This virus is no game, so we need real-life heroes to step up and bring it under control. Thankfully, that is exactly what you are doing.

Undoubtedly, the days and weeks ahead will test us all in many ways. But none will be tested more than those of you who continue to manage, treat and research the virus day after day after day. Given your efforts and expertise, I have great confidence in the eventual outcome of this pandemic, in no small measure because of the excellence I have personally witnessed at Mass General.

To all of you, please … keep on fighting the good fight, and thank you so much for all you do.

With great respect,

Bobby Orr

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)