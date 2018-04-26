Young boy from N.H. swept into the ocean while on vacation in North Carolina

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — A young boy from Manchester, New Hampshire was swept into the ocean by a strong current while he was on vacation with his family in North Carolina.

The family was on vacation in Kitty Hawk on the North Carolina coast. The police chief in Kitty Hawk said the 4-year-old boy was holding hands with his mother and walking in ankle-deep water when a big wave knocked them both down and pulled the boy out to sea.

“Once he disappeared, they lost sight of him and we’ve just not been able to recover him since then,” said Kitty Hawk Mayor Gary Perry. “They did look hard, they looked into the night. We did have thunderstorms overnight, which caused us to stop the search overnight. At some point, you recognize reality and we’re now in a recovery phase.”

Beachgoers left a memorial of seashells on the beach in honor of the boy, leaving messages of love and encouragement for his family. The boy’s family remains in North Carolina as the search for his body continues.

