WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new executive order from Governor Maura Healey aims to expand energy resources in Massachusetts aimed at lowering residents’ bills.

Healey signed the order at Lynch Elementary School in Winchester, which is entirely solar-powered.

The bill requires agencies to pursue a range of energy resources that will meet the growing demand and lower bills.

Healey said this will help take pressure off of residents and businesses.

“Utilities need to be able to be purchased at the lowest price, so that we’re getting the benefit of the lowest cost,” Healey said “The bill will also take unneccesary costs off people’s bills, charges that we don’t need right now. Those two things alone are going to drive down people’s bills.”

Healey plans to secure 10 gigawatts of energy resources for the state by 2035, which she said will save the state an estimated $10 billion.

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