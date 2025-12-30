LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - An armed robbery at Twin River Casino led to the arrest of three individuals.

Police in Lincoln said two women lured a man from the casino floor to a hotel room; once there they said the victim was threatened by a man with a knife and robbed of $1,500 in cash.

The robbers allowed the man to leave the room and ordered him not to contact the police.

Police quickly identified and arrested the three suspects: Naushka Machuca, 19, of Marlboro, Mass., Tashawana Tuckta, 19, of Boston, Mass., and Dominyck SIms, 28, of Worcester, Mass.

All three were charged with first degree robbery and conspiracy. Machuca and Sims are additionally charged with disorderly conduct, and Sims was also charged with weapons other than firearms prohibited.

