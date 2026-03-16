PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Monday marks one month since the Pawtucket hockey game shooting.

Friends, neighbors, and teammates gathered to pay respects to the victims over the weekend and to show support for those impacted in the tragedy.

“There were so many people coming in,” said Jacob Faria, a senior on the Blackstone Valley Schools co-op hockey team. “It’s just awesome to see so many people care about Colin and his family.”

Funeral services were held for three members of the Dorgan family who were tragically killed in a shooting during a hockey game in Pawtucket: Rhonda, Aidan, and Gerald – the mother, brother, and grandfather of Colin Dorgan, a high school senior, who was on the ice playing when the shots rang out.

HIs father, Robert Dorgan, opened fire and then took his own life.

Blackstone Valley will take on Lincoln High School for the Division II state title on Wednesday.

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