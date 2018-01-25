R.I. artist creates Bill Belichick door-knocker

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island artist is showing his admiration for Bill Belichick in a unique way — sculpting a door-knocker of the coach’s face.

Palmer Murphy said he became a fan of Belichick’s when he was living in New York and following the Giants.

“It was obvious to everyone that he knew what he was talking about,” said Murphy.

Murphy creates bronze sculptures and said he was inspired to create his Belichick one when watching a game.

“Bill Belichick was on the sidelines and he was wearing his hoodie and the Bose microphone and he flipped it down and I said, hey, it could be a door-knocker,” said Murphy. He sketched the idea on a cocktail napkin and a local bronze foundry agreed to cast it.

Murphy said it took 80 hours to sculpt the Belichick door-knocker. He even came up with a name for it — the “Door Bell-ichick.”

The foundry cast two door-knockers. Murphy sent one to the Patriots and plans to put the other on eBay.

“I hope some die-hard Patriots fan wants Bill Belichick defending their door,” said Murphy.

