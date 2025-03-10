WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Sitting in a wheelchair, Stephen Paul Gale was brought into Middlesex Superior Court to face rape, kidnapping and robbery charges.

This appearance was 35 years in the making, as Gale pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that back in December of 1989, Gale went into a store in the Shoppers World Plaza, off Route 9 in Framingham, robbed two female workers at gun point and raped them.

DNA evidence was collected but it wasn’t until recent forensic testing connected Gale to the crimes.

In May 2024, authorities publicized images of Gale asking for help in locating him.

“The defendant was operating over the last 35 years with at least eight separate alias, operating in several states,” said prosecutor Thomas Brant.

In August 2024, investigators say they found Gale living on a million dollar yacht in California. When police tried to stop him in a car, they say he ran red lights, drove over spike strips and took officers on a 40 mile, 82 minute pursuit before they arrested him.

Authorities say Gale’s medical condition and the distance is why it took until this weekend to get him back to Massachusetts.

“Mr. Gale adamantly denies these allegations before the court, he tells me that he’s been in custody since last year and had three heart surgeries in the last 60 days,” said defense attorney Debra Dewitt.

The Middlesex District Attorney says the two rape survivors are relieved that this day has finally come.

“It’s important to ask that he be brought back here where he committed these offenses and we begin this process in court today of holding him accountable,” said Marian Ryan, Middlesex District Attorney. “But more than for us what is always my hope in these cases that for people watching and hearing about this case, many of whom may have had family members or have been themselves the victim of a case that is unresolved, it is our commitment that we do not forget and we do not give up.”

Authorities say Gale may be responsible for several other rapes and robberies in Massachusetts, but at this time these are the only charges he is facing. He’s set to return to court next week.

