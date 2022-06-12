BURLINGTON, Vt (AP) — A pianist who wants to raise awareness about climate change is going to perform 251 times — in each and every town in Vermont.

David Feurzeig, a music professor at the University of Vermont, recently gave up airline travel to reduce his carbon footprint. And he’ll be traveling for his “Play Every Town Vermont” concerts in an electric vehicle.

“There’s a lot of resonance that people have with this idea from other musicians, from audiences. People really understand viscerally that we’re in a crisis,” he told Vermont Public Radio.

He said the concert programs vary from classical to jazz, and will include his own compositions. He said he’s enlisting local student musicians from each town and city to join him.

It’s going to take several years to complete the tour. He plans to wrap up his effort in 2026.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)