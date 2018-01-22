A first look at the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII opponents — the Philadelphia Eagles

(WHDH) — As the Patriots prepare for a Super Bowl showdown, a dominant performance in the NFC title game gave New England its opponent — the Philadelphia Eagles.

And the Eagles roster has some names that should be familiar to Pats fans.

The Eagles are NFC champions after a conference-best 13-3 record in the regular season. Philly stormed through the playoffs, knocking off the Falcons and the Vikings to secure their spot in Minnesota.

But there were big question marks during their run to the Super Bowl. A December injury devastated Eagles fans when quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Through 13 games, Wentz had led the league with 33 touchdown passes.

Stepping up to the plate was backup Nick Foles. The 28-year-old had mainly spent his career as a backup, starting 33 games over 5 seasons.

Foles has settled into his new role but has lacked the star power of Wentz, averaging 171 passing yards per start compared to more than 253 for Wentz.

But Patriots fans will also see a familiar face in the offense — LeGarrette Blount, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last season.

During the regular season, Philadelphia ranked third in the NFL in rushing, and Blount started 11 games, averaging more than 47 yards per game, but only scored two TDs on the season.

Another name Patriots fans will remember is Chris Long, who won his first Super Bowl with New England last season and is hoping to add to his jewelry collection.

The Patriots have opened as five-to-six-point favorites against the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LII.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)