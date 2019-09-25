MIAMI (WHDH) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared in a Florida court Tuesday for a deposition hearing after a condo owner claimed Brown trashed their place back in April of last year.

George A. Minski, the attorney who represents Acqualina 1402 LLC, the company that owns The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, says Brown threw expensive items out of a 14th floor condo on April 24, 2018.

“You see the furniture landing in the pool, on the pool deck, people scrambling,” Minski told WSVN after providing them with surveillance video of the scene.

“When the police got there, Mr. Brown was extremely agitated and was being restrained by a trainer,” he continued.

Brown has denied any wrongdoing and says he’s countersuing to get his deposit back.

The Miami native is facing another legal battle after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit claiming he raped her. A second woman is also alleging sexual misconduct.

Brown was cut from the Patriots amid the controversy.

