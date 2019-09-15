Boston Bruins sign defenseman Charlie McAvoy to 3-year, $14.7M contract

In this Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy skates during Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Boston. According the Bruins, McAvoy has been suspended for one game for an illegal check to the head of Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson during Game 6 in Columbus on Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Sunday that the Bruins have signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a 3-year contract that will pay him $14.7 million.

McAvoy, 21, of Long Beach, New York, played in 54 games for the Bruins in the 2018-19 season notching 7 goals and 21 assists for 28 points with a plus-14 rating. He also led the team with a 22:10 time on ice per game average.

The 6 ft., 208 lbs. defenseman appeared in 23 playoff games for the Bruins, adding 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points with a plus-4 rating while once again leading the team with a 24:30 time on ice per game average.

McAvoy played his rookie season with the Bruins in the 2017-18 season, following his NHL debut in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff first-round series against the Ottawa Senators.

He was the recipient of NESN’s 7th Player Award following his rookie season after ranking second on the seam with 22:09 on ice per game and second among the team’s defenseman scoring 7 goals and 25 assists for 32 points. He also led all NHL rookie blueliners in time on ice per game, ranked second in plus/minus (plus-20) and hits (133) and was tied for third in scoring (32 points).

He was originally selected by Boston in the first round as the 14th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

McAvoy was not present for the start of the 2019 training camp because he was a restricted free agent. Fellow defenseman Brandon Carlo remains the only restricted free agent the Bruins still need to sign for this upcoming season.

The Bruins first preseason game is Monday, Sept. 16 at the New Jersey Devils at7 p.m.

They start the 2019-20 season with a four-game away slate beginning on Oct. 3 at the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Their home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

We have some good news…@CMcAvoy44 has been signed to a 3-year contract with an annual cap hit of $4.9 million: https://t.co/7ksEj98RQP pic.twitter.com/rXxnbMF5K6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 15, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)