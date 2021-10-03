Tom Brady is the NFL’s new all-time passing leader.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke Drew Brees’ record on Sunday night with a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter. That gave Brady 80,359 regular-season yards passing in his career, 1 more than Brees.

Little notice was taken of the record in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Brady played the first 20 years of his career. But after the Buccaneers called a timeout, the stadium announcer acknowledged the accomplishment and the fans gave Brady a cheer. One play later, the ball was taken out of play.

Brady entered the game against his former team needing 68 yards passing for the record. The 44-year-old quarterback already holds the NFL record for most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven), and most conference championships (10).

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)