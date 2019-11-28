Bruins defenseman Chara delivers hundreds of Mike’s Pastry pies to local organizations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Coming off a game-winning goal, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara delivered 400 pies from Mike’s Pastry to local organizations on Thanksgiving.

Chara woke up bright and early Thursday to drop off pies to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, St. Francis House, Pine Street Inn, and Haley House.

“It’s very nice that we can make a lot of people happy and it’s that time of the year that you give, so we’re more than happy to do that,” he said.

Chara made a pit stop at a Boston fire station to visit firefighters as they worked during the holiday.

He also carved turkeys with Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Mayor Martin Walsh at St. Francis House and Pine Street Inn.

“I’m very thankful and grateful for everything that’s happening around the city, how people get together, how they stay strong together,” Chara said.

The Bruins got in late Wednesday night from Ottawa, where Chara broke a tie midway through the third period in the team’s 2-1 victory over the Senators.

