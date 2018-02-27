Bruins say Patrice Bergeron out with fracture in foot

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have announced that Patrice Bergeron will be sidelined with a fractured bone in his right foot.

According to a release sent out by the team, Bergeron suffered the injury on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after blocking a shot in the team’s 4-3 loss.

Bergeron had an X-ray after the game that came up negative. After playing in the team’s game against Buffalo the following night, Bergeron experienced discomfort in the foot.

Team doctors decided to look at the injury again with a CT scan, which showed a small fracture.

Bergeron will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Bruins, in the hunt for the conference’s best record, play at home against Carolina Tuesday night — the first of a six-game homestand.

