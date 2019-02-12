Bruins star David Pastrnak out at least 2 weeks after thumb injury

Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) with a beach ball during the second period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have announced that All-Star forward David Pastrnak will be out at least two weeks after suffering a thumb injury over the weekend.

The 22-year-old forward, who leads the team in goals with 31 and points with 66, reportedly fell after a team function Sunday night, the team announced.

“Pastrnak and several of his teammates attended a sponsorship dinner on Sunday night,” the team said in a message on Twitter. “At about 11:30, while walking to his transportation, Pastrnak fell and injured his left thumb.”

The team says it will “know better in 2 weeks” the severity of the injury but noted he “is expected to return and play this season.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Pastrnak underwent successful surgery on the thumb and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

Pastrnak is among the NHL leaders in goals and points this season, helping one of the best lines in hockey — along with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand — lead the Bruins to a 31-17-8 mark, good for third in the Atlantic Division.

Pastrnak was recently the team’s lone representatives in the NHL All-Star Game.

