BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics coach Brad Stevens made many decisions Friday night, but one was clearly the most crowd-pleasing call.

After fans began cheering for Stevens to put Tacko Fall in the game against the Pistons, Stevens waved the 7-foot 7-inch center in to loud applause.

Fall finished his Boston debut with five points and two rebounds.

