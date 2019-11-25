BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is recovering from a strained neck he sustained after colliding with teammate Semi Ojeleye during Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Walker had originally been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms but a further consultation with doctors revealed that he suffered from a strained neck, much to the relief of the Celtics, according to the NBA.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said his star point guard could play against the Sacramento Kings Monday night, but Walker has been listed as “doubtful” on the injury report.

The Celtics currently hold an 11-4 record for the 2019-2020 season.

