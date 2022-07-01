BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics bolstered their roster once NBA free agency opened Friday morning, signing forward Danilo Gallinari to a 2 year, $13 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gallinari is a 14-year NBA veteran and most recently spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and was a contributor to their run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

While Gallinari’s age has weathered away at a defensive acumen that was never shutdown, Gallinari brings a scoring touch to a Celtics roster that saw their bench contributors fade away in the bright lights of the NBA Finals.

