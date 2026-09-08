FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and their star cornerback Christian Gonzalez agreed to a record-setting four-year, $135 million contract extension Tuesday, just one day before the Patriots open their season with a highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Gonzalez is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL and the highest-paid player in franchise history, just surpassing the four-year, $132 million extension that Devon Witherspoon received from the Seahawks in August.

His contract includes $100 million in guaranteed money, and a $33 million signing bonus. Before the signing, Gonzalez made it a point to keep any negotiations about the deal quiet and let his agents handle it, but as the season grew closer, frustrations began to creep in.

The 24-year-old replied to an Instagram post showcasing the contract Tuesday, writing, “THANK YOU LORD! PATS NATION LETS GO!”

Gonzalez was drafted 17th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was named an All-Pro in 2024 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2025.

His teammates also expressed their excitement over the deal.

“The best corner in the league in my opinion. I mean, for me personally being a safety, he’s the best player I’ve ever played with as far as the corner position. So it’s going to drastically change how I see things and how he sees things, so super excited to be able to play with him,” said Patriots Safety Kevin Byard.

Gonzalez will be again put to the test against the Seahawks offense Wednesday night, going up against a wide receiver group that is among the best in the NFL. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, will line up against him.

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