Boston Red Sox (23-33, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (34-25, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Sonny Gray (5-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Guardians: Parker Messick (6-1, 2.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -132, Red Sox +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Boston Red Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland is 34-25 overall and 17-12 in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.63 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Boston has a 23-33 record overall and a 14-14 record in road games. The Red Sox have a 9-25 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .227 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 11 home runs, 22 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 14 for 42 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .290 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nick Sogard: day-to-day (side), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (knee), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (groin), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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