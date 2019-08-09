KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WHDH) — Organizers of the David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic have moved the tournament’s location from the Dominican Republic to Florida as Big Papi continues to recover from a shooting that happened in his home country two months ago.

The 12th annual Golf Classic will take place from Nov. 21 to 24 in Key Biscayne, close to the Boston Red Sox legend’s home.

“Due to Big Papi’s ongoing treatment and an expected long road to recovery, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund will be holding its annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic in a new temporary location for 2019,” according to the fund’s website.

Ortiz hopes the tournament raises $2 million to create the only pediatric catheterization lab in the Dominican Republic.

The former slugger was shot at a night club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on June 9.

Police say Ortiz was not the intended target and have since made more than a dozen arrests in connection with the shooting.

Big Papi was released from Massachusetts General Hospital late last month.

